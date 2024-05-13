EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 142.3% in April

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.02 on Monday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
