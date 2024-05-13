EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 142.3% in April

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.02 on Monday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

