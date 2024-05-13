Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.91. 2,704,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

