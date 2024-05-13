Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $100.12. 1,519,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

