Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,908 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.75. 504,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.57. The company has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

