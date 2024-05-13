Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 11,756 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $88.37. 802,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.