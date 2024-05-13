Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 45,878 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $160,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.59. 373,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

