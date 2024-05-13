Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,243 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 751,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.