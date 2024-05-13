Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,352 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $116.58. 2,201,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,779. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.