Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $12.32 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

