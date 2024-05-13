Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.24. 1,202,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,186. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

