Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $203,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,132,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,388,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

