Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529,533. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

