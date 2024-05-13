Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $51.71 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $51,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.82. 1,041,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

