Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $414.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $414,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,650,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 422,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,885,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.94. 946,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

