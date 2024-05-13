Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $292.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,765,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $292,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.36. 676,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,059. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

