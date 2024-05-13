Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $125.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $125,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.16. 2,048,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,019. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.