Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.90. 30,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,518. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $98.28 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

