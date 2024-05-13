Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11.80 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.74% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.23. 122,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

