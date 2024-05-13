Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $168.39. 1,148,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

