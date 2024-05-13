Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 81,949 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.03% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $191,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 746,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

