Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 213,476 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $63,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.