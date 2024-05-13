Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,837,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,672. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

