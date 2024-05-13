Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,318. The company has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

