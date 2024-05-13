Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,104 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $207,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,003,000 after acquiring an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.87. 2,773,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.83. The company has a market cap of $338.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

