Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 14,673 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,625,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

