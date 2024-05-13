Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $312.76

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.76 and last traded at $308.95, with a volume of 8079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enstar Group

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.57.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.