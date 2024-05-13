Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.92

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 3675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after buying an additional 186,335 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

