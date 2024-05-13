Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.92

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 3675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.