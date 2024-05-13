Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,188. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.