Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the April 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. 66,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,101. The company has a market cap of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 64.34% and a negative return on equity of 311.58%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

