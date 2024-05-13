Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,886,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.56.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

