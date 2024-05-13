Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,886,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.56.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
