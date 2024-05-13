EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $184.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

