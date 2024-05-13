Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $169.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $153.44 and last traded at $152.33, with a volume of 31608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.57.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,623,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

