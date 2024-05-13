Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) PT Raised to $64.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,328. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after buying an additional 352,185 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $13,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

