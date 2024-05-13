DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,517. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

