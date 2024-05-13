Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Outperform

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.50 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,218. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $770,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,029,727.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $770,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,376 shares in the company, valued at $51,029,727.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,070. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.