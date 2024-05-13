dogwifhat (WIF) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $429.15 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00004955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,016 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,018.759148. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.79304643 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $234,148,975.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.