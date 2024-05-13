Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 560,170 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Teck Resources worth $274,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. 1,150,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,454. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

