Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $273,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 475,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

