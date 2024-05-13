Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Johnson Controls International worth $294,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

