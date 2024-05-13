Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $301.74 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.90% of UFP Industries worth $301,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UFP Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,224. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

