Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $282.28 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,590,150 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $282,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. 2,872,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,791. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

