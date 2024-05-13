Diamondback Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $202.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.