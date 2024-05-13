Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,462 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $202.75. 3,366,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,677. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,847 shares of company stock valued at $81,473,390. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

