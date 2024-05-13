Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

