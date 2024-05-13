Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,458 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 822,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

