Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,790 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,880. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

