Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 518.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $80.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

