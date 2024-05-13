Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,378,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. 392,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

