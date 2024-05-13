Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,250. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

