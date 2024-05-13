Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 670,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.20. 498,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

